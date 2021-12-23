Springfield Diocese issue new guidance on indoor masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Diocese has issued new guidance for churches leading into the busy holiday season.

It’ll depend where your church is. Bishop William Byrne has asked each parish to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and mask mandate in the community they are in.

South Hadley was the most recently community that voted to implement a mask mandate for indoor public spaces. This means St. Patrick’s on Main Street will be requiring parishioners to mask up while attending mass until further notice.

Father James Nolte, pastor of St. Patrick’s told 22News, “The Bishop asked us to follow the guidelines of our towns. So we will follow our guidelines. We will ask people to wear masks whether or not they have been vaccinated. What we are trying to do is stop the spread of the virus.”

For churches in communities that aren’t mandating masks, Bishop Byrne said face coverings are strongly encouraged but aren’t required. This follows in line with the state’s mask advisory and recommendation for all individuals to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.