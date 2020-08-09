Springfield Director of Veteran Services advises checking in on local veterans during COVID-19

Social distancing is a key component combatting COVID-19, but for veterans with P.T.S.D, Post Traumatic Stress disorder.

Social distancing is said to increase their sense of isolation



Springfield Director of Veteran Services, Ton Belton told 22News, that further withdrawal by veterans of all ages are affected by isolation.

They’re among the first to embrace social distancing even though it only complicates their conditions of isolation.

Belton said there’s much we can do to help these isolated veterans.

“I want to send a personal plea out and a request, if you know a veteran who has PTSD, check in on him, and make sure he’s okay,” said Belton.

The Springfield Director of Veteran Services firmly believes that these veterans respond to social distancing by withdrawing further into themselves, which is counterproductive considering their mental condition.