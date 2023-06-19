SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The FDA is asking drug-makers to update Covid-19 booster shots ahead of a fall vaccination campaign.

That new FDA request seeks to target the dominant strain of Covid but health experts say the current booster shots still provide a level of protection. As seasons change so may the Covid-19 vaccine formula. The FDA wants to update the Covid booster shots this fall to target XBB.1.5, the predominant coronavirus strain in the U.S.

Dr. Armando Paez of Baystate Medical Center encourages continued vaccination. “It’s really highly recommended to be up-to-date with your Covid-19 booster shot because there’s evidence that the immunity against Covid-19 goes down even after the last shot or even after the last natural infection.”

According to Dr. Paez, the latest XBB variant makes up over 90 percent of Covid cases throughout the U.S. so an adjustment to the vaccine formula would provide the best protection.

If you are due for an updated booster now, Dr. Paez says it is okay to get the current vaccine. “If you had the vaccine or booster before, most likely you will be protected from severe infection. You may not have the full protection because it’s not targeting the XBB but you’ll still have some protection from severe illness from Covid-19.”

One Chicopee resident told 22News they recently moved in with older family members and got a booster shot as a precaution. Richard Bercran said, “I think it’s important to get it, you know the virus mutates there’s different forms of it and everything. It could be more nasty.”

It’s unclear if in the future a new fall booster shot will become annual since surges in Covid spread haven’t exactly been seasonal like the flu.

