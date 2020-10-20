Springfield extends free COVID-19 testing until January

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is extending the Stop the Spread initiative for free COVID-19 testing until January 15.
Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris announced Monday that American Medical Response and Fallon EMS will continue with the Stop the Spread testing initiative into January.
AMR will continue their daily testing at the Eastfield Mall and Fallon EMS will announce their testing location and details at a later date. Testing is provided at no cost to residents.
“Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are very thankful and appreciative to Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders that the ‘Stop the Spread’ testing initiative will be extended until January 15, 2021. I spoke with Governor Baker last week and the Governor’s commitment has been unwavering in all his and our efforts to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Here’s to a much better 2021 and good riddance to 2020,” Mayor Sarno stated in a news release sent to 22News.
Governor Baker launched the Stop the Spread initiative on July 10 to help stop and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The following are Springfield locations included in the Stop the Spread Initiative:
- AFC Urgent Care, 415 Cooley Street – Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment only by registering online
- AMR, Eastfield Mall 1655 Boston Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drive through testing with no appointment necessary, but pre-registration is encouraged
- AMR, 595 Cottage Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only, pull up curbside testing. Call 1-833-AMR-COVI (267-2684).
- Baystate Health, 298 Carew Street, and Brightwood Health Center, 380 Plainfield Street. Call 413-794-0012 to make an appointment between Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Appointment only by walk up or drive through.