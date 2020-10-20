Springfield extends free COVID-19 testing until January

Medical personnel prepare a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is extending the Stop the Spread initiative for free COVID-19 testing until January 15.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris announced Monday that American Medical Response and Fallon EMS will continue with the Stop the Spread testing initiative into January.

AMR will continue their daily testing at the Eastfield Mall and Fallon EMS will announce their testing location and details at a later date. Testing is provided at no cost to residents.

“Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are very thankful and appreciative to Governor Charlie Baker and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders that the ‘Stop the Spread’ testing initiative will be extended until January 15, 2021. I spoke with Governor Baker last week and the Governor’s commitment has been unwavering in all his and our efforts to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Here’s to a much better 2021 and good riddance to 2020,” Mayor Sarno stated in a news release sent to 22News.

Governor Baker launched the Stop the Spread initiative on July 10 to help stop and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The following are Springfield locations included in the Stop the Spread Initiative: