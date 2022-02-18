SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic over February break.

The clinic will be at Bounce! Trampoline Park on 1250 St. James Avenue. This clinic will run from Monday, February 21 until Friday, February 25 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The clinic will be offering walk in appointments for boosters and vaccinations to anyone over the age of 5. The vaccine will be free and you do not need an ID or health insurance. Blue Cross Blue Shield are helping sponsor the clinic by providing funding for activities and giveaways of $25 gift cards while supplies last. Anyone between the ages of 5-18 who get a vaccine at this clinic will get a free hour of jump time at Bounce! Trampoline Park.

Mayor Sarno states, “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I want to thank the Baker-Polito Administration, especially Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke and her team for their continued support as we work together with our community stakeholders and partners to mitigate the spread and defeat this COVID-19 pandemic. Simply put the vaccine and booster shots work. The Bounce! Trampoline Park is a unique outreach initiative to get our vaccine rate up with our younger population and their families. Getting the vaccine is about public health and common sense – it is not about politics. Conspiracy theories and misinformation have never stopped or cured a medical challenge, science and the facts have proven time and again that this COVID-19 vaccine works and can greatly reduce your risk of being severely sick or even hospitalized.”

HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris stated, “I want to applaud DPH for their continued support in partnering with the City of Springfield Department of Health and Human Services and our community partners in standing up this COVID-19 vaccination clinic for our children and their families during February school vacation week. The vaccine is readily available not only during this school vacation week but every day at one of the numerous vaccination clinics throughout the city and at your local pharmacy stores such as CVS and Walgreens.”

In addition to the clinic at Bounce! Trampoline Park, The HHS will continue to have walk-in clinics at their office at 311 State Street in Springfield. These clinics will run on Tuesday’s at 9:00 am-12 pm and Thursdays at 4:00 pm-6 pm.

On top of the vaccine clinics, the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services offers free at-home rapid Covid-19 tests for all Springfield residents at multiple locations. In order to get an at-home test, you need to prove Springfield residency and there is a two kits per household cap on the tests.

Where to pick up free at-home tests in Springfield

Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, 1476 Roosevelt Ave – Thursdays from 10:00 am to 2 pm

Department of Health and Human Services, 311 State Street – Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 am to 2 pm

New North Citizens Council, 2455 Main Street – Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 am to 2 pm

South End Community Center, 99 Marble Street – Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 am to 2 pm

East Forest Park Library, 136 Surrey Road – Saturdays from 11 am to 2 pm

Forest Park Library, 380 Belmont Avenue – Fridays from 1 pm to 4 pm

Mason Square Library, 765 State Street – Fridays from 1 pm to 4 pm

Clodo Concepcion Center (Greenleaf Community Center) Sixteen Acres, 1187 Parker Street – Thursdays 10 am to 2 pm

Indian Orchard Citizens Council, 117 Main Street – Thursdays 3 pm to 7 pm

“Commissioner Caulton-Harris and I continue to advocate for any and all COVID-19 relief and assistance for our residents,” said Mayor Sarno. “We cannot stress it enough; the vaccine works and is readily available. It will help to keep yourself and others safe. Together we will defeat this COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Department of Health and Human Services continues to make these free rapid COVID-19 at-home test kits readily available for our residents at our neighborhood community sites, senior centers, and public libraries,” HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris added. “Getting these COVID-19 test kits into the community so that our residents have easy access to getting tested if they feel the need to, is our goal. This virus is here to stay and we must be cognizant to that fact. We must remain vigilant.”