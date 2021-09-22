Springfield hiring event ‘Stick it to COVID’ seeking vaccinators

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re a healthcare professional looking for work, the Springfield ‘Stick it to COVID’ campaign is hiring Wednesday and Thursday.



They need experienced vaccinators to help staff their clinics. You can make up to $40 an hour. The campaign is looking for doctors, nurses, PAs, nursing and medical students, EMTs and paramedics. But anyone interested in supporting the campaign can also apply for non-vaccinating roles.

The hiring event is Wednesday at La Quinta Hotel on Congress Street in Springfield from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our launch in January was amazing! We on-boarded 1,500 vaccination specialists in a little over 3 weeks,” says Dinah Olanoff, a senior director with Cataldo. “Healthcare professionals wanted to contribute their skill and help beat this virus that has cost us all so much.”