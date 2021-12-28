Springfield issues mask mandates, cites record high of cases across the city

Coronavirus Local Impact

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has issued a mask mandate at all municipal buildings effective immediately.

Sarno and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, an emergency order for a city wide indoor mask mandate for businesses has been issued beginning Monday, January 3rd. That order is in place for 60 days.

According to the mayor, there are currently 451 positive cases in the city, an all time high. The numbers are expected to increase after the Christmas holidays. Sarno says thousands of COVID-19 tests are being done every week and he urged city residents who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine.

