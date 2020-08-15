Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival goes virtual due to COVID-19 concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One year ago, upwards of 10,000 people spent their day enjoying the music at court square, featuring many from the western Massachusetts music community.

But this year, court square fell silent to keep COVID-19 from spreading. The Jazz and Roots Festival became a virtual event.

Performances can be enjoyed on Focus springfield community TV, online at Springfield Jazz Fest and on the cities facebook page.

Supporters hope the Jazz and Roots Festival will return to its court square home by august of 2021.