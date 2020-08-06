Springfield JCC provides “Camp in a Box” set to more than 400 children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has given a grant to The Jewish Community Center of Springfield and Jewish Family Service of Western

Mass to provide “J-Camp in a Box” to over 400 children.

The box full of activities with arts & crafts, STEM, and even a soccer ball and 4 cones to enjoy at home was given to children ages 5 – 12 Thursday to help educate and entertain families during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Jewish Family Service of Western Massachusetts the grant helped create boxes for over 400 children, including 250 refugee and low-income youths.

Along with support from HIAS, The Philanthropic Initiative of Boston (TPI), the Jewish Endowment Foundation and the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, the Harold Grinspoon Foundation and PJ Library Western Massachusetts, as well as many other local partners, sponsors, and volunteers, JFS and the JCC combined resources to create the boxes.