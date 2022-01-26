Springfield Jewish Community Center to distribute quarantine survival kits

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to help mitigate the toll that the pandemic has had on families, the Springfield Jewish Community Center will distribute special kits.

The quarantine survival kits are made up of a lot of things for the whole family. They include things such as tea, wine, beer, chocolates along with items for kids to keep entertained like coloring books, crayons, bubbles, glow sticks and more, according to the JCC.

The kits are aimed to help bring joy to these families who have endured so much throughout the pandemic from economic hardships, lack of resources, accessibility to school, and additional childcare responsibilities.

“With the Omicron surge further complicating childcare, we understand families with young children are juggling so much at once,” said Springfield JCC CEO (and parent) Sam Dubinsky. “We hope our Quarantine Survival Kits can provide families with a few moments of relief, levity, and joy.

They were made possible through the community members that have donated to help fill the boxes, which are scheduled to be delivered to the JCC families on Friday.



