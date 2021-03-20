Springfield Mask Giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition was busy Saturday distributing masks, sanitizers and other products vital for staying safe and stopping the spread of the dreaded virus.

The coalition has been working with Baystate Health and Mercy Medical Center to acquire what’s needed for the neighborhoods to better protect itself.

“We have masks for your face, where to get the vaccine, the mask up, the distance and sanitizers,” State Representative Bud Williams said.

Neighbors responded to the COVID-19 protection, driving up to the Mason square site where these products were being distributed coalition volunteers.

“It’s always nice for someone to do something. I’m glad to pick up these items to help keep up,” said Tyler Karon from Springfield.

The distribution of the pandemic protection items was truly a community effort. The Black Springfield coalition could count among its supporters, members of the Bay and Six corners neighborhood councils, from McKnight, the upper and old hill neighborhood as well as families against violence to name just a few.