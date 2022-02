SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s citywide mask mandate is set to expire Monday.

City officials made the announcement last Wednesday, citing a decrease in COVID cases. During the week of January 9th-15th, the city saw almost 3,000 cases, compared to mid-February seeing 279 cases in a week.

The most recent data from the state does show Springfield reporting more cases in the last two weeks than any other city or town in Hampden county.