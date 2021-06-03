Springfield mass vaccination site to close July 6

Boston, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced the planned closing dates for mass vaccination sites in the Commonwealth over the next several weeks. With nearly 3.7 million residents fully vaccinated and over 4.3 million people receiving at least a first dose, the Administration is focused on increasing targeted community-based vaccine efforts to reach remaining populations.

All mass vaccination vendors will continue to work closely with the Commonwealth as they ramp down operations at mass vaccination sites over the next several weeks. Gillette Stadium, the Hynes Convention Center, the Reggie Lewis Center, Natick Mall, and the Doubletree in Danvers will finish operations by the end of June. The Eastfield Mall in Springfield and the former Circuit City in Dartmouth will remain open into July. CIC Health and Curative will continue to support community mobile sites, including on-site employer and school clinics.

The Commonwealth’s mass vaccination sites have jointly administered over 1.7 million doses and played an instrumental role in getting residents vaccinated. Today, Massachusetts is a nationwide leader in vaccination, with 79% of all adult residents and 2/3 of all residents having received at least one dose. There are over 900 locations available in every region of Massachusetts. The COVID-19 vaccine is free, and individuals do not need insurance or an ID to get the vaccine.

Currently planned closing dates at each of our mass vaccination sites, all dates are subject to change:

Gillette Stadium: June 14

Hynes Convention Center: June 22

Natick Mall: June 23

Reggie Lewis Center: June 27

Doubletree in Danvers: June 30

Eastfield Mall in Springfield: July 6

Former Circuit City in Dartmouth: July 13

These sites continue to be available to for walk in appointments. For information on days and hours of operation, visit www.vaxfinder.mass.gov.

Everbridge Message

Thursday, the Command Center will send targeted text and phone messages via the Everbridge alerts system to residents in disproportionately impacted communities to remind people of the importance of getting a vaccine and share locations in their community where they can get vaccinated.

To date, messages have been sent to over 1.1 million residents of 14 equity communities and the Command Center is continuing to work to reach the other communities. This week, messages will be sent to Brockton, Malden, Methuen, Revere, and Worcester.