Watch Live: Springfield COVID-19 Update

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As more businesses begin opening their doors during step two in the state’s Phase two reopening plan, Springfield Mayor Sarno along with several city leaders will provide a COVID-19 update at City Hall.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the meeting begins at 10:15 a.m. and will provide an update on COVID-19 case numbers within the city as well as case numbers within local hospitals from healthcare officials.

As of Sunday, there are a total of 2,697 positive COVID-19 in Springfield. Hampden County itself is still ranked number one with the highest COVID-19 cases in western Massachusetts totaling 6,584.

