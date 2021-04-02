Springfield Mayor: Continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is urging people to remain vigilant when it comes to the fight against COVID-19.

The city of Springfield is back in the red zone for the virus after just two weeks at moderate risk. On March 18th, Springfield moved into the moderate risk category, or the yellow zone, for the first time in nearly a year.

Springfield’s positive test rate is now above the 4 percent mark, putting them back in the red. Mayor Sarno is now pleading with residents to continue to follow public health guidelines.

“Businesses have to continue to follow the guidelines, we don’t wanna take a negative step back. So again, we’re stressing, urging, that all the COVID-19 public health protocols and requirements, regulations, need to be followed,” said Sarno.

Mayor Sarno added that he’s working with Governor Baker to get more vaccines sent to the city, so neighborhood clinics will be able to vaccinate a higher volume of residents.