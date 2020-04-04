Mayor Sarno echoes new CDC face mask guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new recommendations say that EVERYONE should cover their nose and mouth while in public.

The recommendation was echoed by President Trump and local officials.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno reiterated the message in a briefing yesterday.

Saturday, Bay Staters could be seen taking the advice and masking up.

The new measures are to try and slow the spread of the virus through a-symptomatic people.

That is, people who have the virus but are not showing symptoms and therefore not taking precautions.

Mayor Sarno expressed what masks would be used by emergency workers and what to use as a face mask if you don’t have one.

“The CDC has ordered it but we did it ahead just as a precaution to have it. But a face covering, a professional mask has to go to the medical workers, fire, police, and the people on the front line, services. You can use a bandana or a scarf.” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Once again, non-healthcare professionals should NOT be using surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

These specialty masks should be reserved for those treating COVID-19 patients.