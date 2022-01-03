Springfield mayor requests another regional testing site and National Guard assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has requested another Regional Testing Site and National Guard Assistance from the Baker-Polito Administration after hearing reports of overcrowding and shortages at the Eastfield Mall COVID-19 test site.

According to a statement from the Mayor’s office sent to 22News, Sarno, after being updated early Sunday morning about the situation at the Eastfield Mall, has contacted Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito requesting another regional testing site be opened and National Guard to assist as soon as possible.

Sarno said in a statement: “speaking with AMR Director of Operations Patrick Leonardo, Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Chief of Staff Tom Ashe early this Sunday morning, as I have done before, reached out to the Governor and Lt. Governor for assistance which is essential in order to not only provide for our/my Springfield residents but also the many residents of Western Massachusetts and even Connecticut who are flocking to the Eastfield Mall regional site. I also must be respectful to the Eastfield Mall being able to conduct their own retail business aspects.”

Sarno continues to stress the importance that all Springfield residents, as well as others, get their vaccine and booster shots, warning of the concern similar situations might have on local hospitals.