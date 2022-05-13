SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 Friday.

According to the Mayor’s Office Spokesperson Bill Baker, Mayor Sarno confirmed a positive home test result with a PCR test Friday after experiencing mild symptoms. The Mayor will isolate for five days following the CDC guidelines. Mayor Sarno is vaccinated and boosted.

As of April 22nd, there are 632 Springfield residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19, nearly double from March 22nd with 371 cases.

(City of Springfield)

COVID-19 Test Sites in Springfield

The ‘Stop the Spread’ testing site at the Eastfield Mall is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

AMR located on 595 Cottage Street offers testing Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Additional testing sites can be found at Mass.gov including Walgreens, CVS, and MedExpress.