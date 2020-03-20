Springfield mayor: Thank you Baystate Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As western Massachusetts communities deal with the coronavirus outbreak, one local is thanking the healthcare and medical staff in his city as they are in the front line in the fight against the deadly virus.

In a letter emailed to 22News on Friday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno thanked all staff members at Springfield hospitals, Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical, as well as their families. Mayor’s letter below:

Dear Letter to the Editor: As we all continue to partner and work together to meet and defeat this current public health emergency, two more “shout outs” are important. To our Springfield hospitals Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center staffs and all our front line medical / health providers – thank you and your families for your continued, dedicated and understanding efforts to save lives – one can only imagine how stressful this has been for you all. Secondly, please, if you can, continue to support your favorite Springfield restaurants by ordering through their new and “hopefully temporary” take out options. As I have stated and as we have done before in dealing with other natural and manmade disasters – we will get through this together as one and for the better. May God Bless you all. Respectfully, Domenic J Sarno Mayor

Healthcare workers, both locally and across the country, have been on the front line in the fight against coronavirus despite multiple reports of medical supply shortages.

