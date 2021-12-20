Springfield Mayor to meet with HHS Commissioner over concerns of COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Dominc Sarno announced Sunday his plans to meet with HHS Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris Monday.

The meeting comes as COVID-19 cases to continue to climb throughout the state. According to a statement sent from the Mayor’s office to 22News, the meeting will be to discuss “serious concerns with COVID-19 incidents” in the city.

In that same statement to 22News, Sarno mentions his plans to meet with Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack and Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Roose. Additional updates are expect to be released later in the day Monday. 22News will update this story as new details are released from that meeting.

There are 1,240 Springfield residents with COVID-19 that were confirmed during the month of December, according to the latest data from the City of Springfield.