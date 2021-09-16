Springfield Mayor warns of restrictions as cases go up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayor of Springfield is asking people to get the COVID-19 vaccine as the city faces a rise in cases.

According to the Mayor’s office, 265 cases were confirmed between September 14th and 15th. However, for the entire month of July, the number of confirmed cases was 344.

“Please get vaccinated,” said Mayor Domenic Sarno. “The quicker you get vaccinated, the quicker any restrictions or mandates will go away or not even be considered.”

Springfield is right now under a mask order, but the restrictions thought to be gone for good could be making a return.

The rise in COVID-19 cases is also putting hospitals in the crossfire once again, but it’s not just impacting the COVID unit.

“There are significant downstream effects just to our fellow men and people around us,” said Doctor Ali Haider, an Interventional Cardiologist at Hampden & Franklin County Cardiovascular Associates. He works out of a number of hospitals across western Massachusetts, on Wednesday he put out a tweet, saying covid is impacting other patients in the hospital as well.

Had a sick cardiac patient recently who's only chance was ECMO. We did not have the resources/nursing to offer it due to several sick COVID pts. Multiple hospitals in the state also could not accommodate for same reasons. Made them CMO. COVID collateral damage is still real. — Ali Haider MD (@yourheartdoc1) September 15, 2021

“It’s frustrating,” Doctor Haider told 22News. “It’s frustrating in the sense that in that if it was a different point in time or a different scenario then maybe that patient would have benefitted and survived.”

