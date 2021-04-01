Springfield moves into high-risk for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield moves back into the high-risk “red zone” that indicates the community has an increase of COVID-19 cases.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris have been notified by the state Department of Public Health that Springfield will be moving back into the “Red.”

Last week, Springfield was listed as moderate-risk (yellow zone) for the first time in nearly a year, with 631 positive cases in the last 14 days. The Department of Public Health will update the state’s list of communities at around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

Mayor Sarno states, “I have just received word from DPH that we are moving back in the Red. Again, Helen and I have stated continuously we must stay ever vigilant and continue to follow all COVID-19 public health personal and business guidelines. Please do not get me wrong, for I deeply appreciate our residents and business community for their continued patience, understanding, and efforts. I know it has been frustrating, but some are now becoming very lax. We must stay ever vigilant and double down on all our prevention efforts. Working together we will once again move to yellow, then green as we move to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.”

“COVID-19 is a highly contagious transmittable virus as evidenced by the fact that the city of Springfield’s status has returned from yellow to red in just under two weeks. This virus can have lasting chronic health impacts and even lead to death. I implore our residents and businesses to take COVID-19 seriously as it is a killer virus that has claimed the lives of over 550,000 Americans,” said HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris. “I have every confidence that our status will change quickly back to yellow and then green. Wear face coverings; practice good hand hygiene; socially distance by at least 6 feet; stay home if you’re sick.”

HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris added, “The City of Springfield and our dedicated partners will continue to stand up neighborhood vaccine sites for our residents as more vaccination doses become readily available. However, I would respectfully ask for all of our residents, businesses, neighborhood councils, civic associations, faith-based institutions, and community-based organizations to continue to get involved in these preventative efforts and vaccine outreach and education initiatives.”