Springfield Museums hosting several vaccine clinics for children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums will be hosting several COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 over the next few weekends.

The clinic is free and walk-ins are welcomed. Pre-registration is available for those interested. The clinic will be held at the Springfield Museum at 21 Edwards Street in Springfield.

The following dates have been scheduled to offer the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11:

November 20: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

November 21: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 4: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 5: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 11: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

December 12: 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

You can use the state’s Vaxfinder website to find more vaccine clinics available for kids, adults and booster shots across the Commonwealth.