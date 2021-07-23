Springfield offering free COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The Mason Square community will have the opportunity to get a free COVID-19 vaccination at a special event on Saturday, July 31.

The city’s Department of Health and Human Services and several community organizations will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Vaccination Celebration, a free event for all ages taking place at Magazine Park, located at the corner of Magazine Street and Saint James Avenue.

All three authorized vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech-12 years and older; Moderna-18 years and older; and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen-18 years and older) will be available from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

The event will offer free meals to the first 300 Springfield residents provided by local area food vendors.

At 2:30 p.m. the event will include a performance by vocalist Donny Wright followed by a talent show at 3 p.m. featuring local youth. Music for the afternoon event will be provided by a DJ. Local community organizations will be onsite to share health information with the public.