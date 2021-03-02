Springfield offering option to pay city taxes at tent outside City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The City of Springfield has set up a tent in the parking lot behind City Hall for residents to pay their current city taxes outside at a window counter starting Thursday, March 4.

The temporary tent is an effort to reduce the number of people inside City Hall as the city continues following all COVID-19 public health and safety measures.

The three window counters will be stationed by the Collectors Office to receive all current taxes, including Motor Vehicle (Excise), Property (Real Estate), and Personal Property payments.

Motor Vehicle Excise taxes are due Monday, March 8, 2021. Payments on Delinquent taxes and parking tickets will be directed inside City Hall to the Collectors Office for payment.

To avoid waiting outside in lines during bad weather, the city recommend residents conduct their city related business online or by mail, if possible. Customers can go to the city’s website at www.springfield-ma.gov/paytaxes to pay current or delinquent taxes.

For additional information, people can call the city’s 311 Call Center at (413) 736-3111 or visit the city’s website at www.springfield-ma.gov.