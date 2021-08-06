Springfield Police clerk’s office closed due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The clerk’s office at the Springfield Police Department is closed until further notice after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Office of Mayor Sarno, the office located at the police headquarters on Pearl Street is temporarily closed after a person tested positive for COVID-19. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is working with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris for proper protocols.

Anyone that has come in close contact with the clerk’s office staff are being tested for COVID-19.

Police are asking visitors to avoid the lobby at 130 Pearl Street unless its an emergency while deep cleaning is be conducted. If you need to make a report or it’s an emergency, call 911. If you need to make an in-person report for an incident, call the non-emergency line in the SPD Record Division at (413) 750-2525.

Anyone that has an appointment will be contacted to reschedule for a later date or conducted remotely. If you need to make a request from the police clerk’s office you can email clerks-office@springfieldpolice.net or send written information to Clerk’s Office Springfield Police Headquarters 130 Pearl Street Springfield, MA 01105.

All License to Carry (LTC) applications and processing has been suspended until further notice due to the inability to fingerprint and photograph applicants. For LTC renewal applications, please go to https://www.springfield-ma.gov/police/index.php?id=fid-lic

Mayor Sarno states, “After conferring with Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and out of an abundance of caution, we will be temporarily closing SPD’s Clerk’s Office to get our employees tested and to thoroughly deep clean that office area. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience – we do not make these decisions lightly. In order to continue to keep our overall City operations going and to keep a control and structured accessibility to all municipal facilities for our constituents, we must maintain a balance of protecting and preserving the health and safety of our workforce. We will continue to take these precautionary public health and safety measures.”

“Again, I cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated,” Mayor Sarno continued. “This is a lifesaving matter. The vaccine works. I implore our everyone to please, get vaccinated. This is about public health, plain and simple, not politics and/or conspiracy theories, which have never stopped and/or cured a medical challenge. Please get and review the proven facts.”

Residents and businesses are also being asked to conduct city related business remotely when possible through the city’s 311 Call Center at (413) 736-3111.

On Tuesday, Mayor Sarno announced an update to COVID-19 protocols for the city which urged residents to get the vaccine. The mayor also strongly recommended that all individuals wear masks but did not say there was a mandate in place.

Schools

Per the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education – full in-person learning will commence in the fall

Social distancing within the classroom will be done to the best of Springfield Public Schools (SPS) ability up to three (3) ft.

Face masks will be required for all students, teachers, staff and visitors – regardless of vaccination status Exceptions include for medical and/or religious

Face masks will be required for travel on all SPS buses

SPS will continue with pool COVID-19 testing

SPS will continue to work with students and parents on permission slips to vaccinate students

City employees are not at this time required to get the vaccine but were strongly urged to; Mayor Sarno did warn that if COVID-19 case numbers did not go down, he would not hesitate to add the mandate as a condition of employment for city employees. City employees who are not vaccinated are required to test frequently. Mayor Sarno did not give a timeline for how often individuals will be required to get tested.

City Hall and all Municipal Buildings

City Hall and all municipal buildings will remain open to the public No temperature checks to enter public buildings No appointments needed

Per the CDC and DPH recommended guidelines, it is strongly recommended that all visitors who are NOT vaccinated wear a mask while indoors Exceptions include for medical and religious

It is recommended that those who are vaccinated, especially those who may have an increase risk due to pre-existing health conditions, weakened immune system, or other at-risk measures, wear a mask in indoor settings under certain conditions

City Employees