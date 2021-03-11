Springfield provides data on city contracts to minority, women and veteran owned businesses

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has issued an update on efforts to provide city contracts to local minority, women, and veteran owned businesses.

Mayor Domenic Sarno released a statement that also shared information on the city’s efforts to support residents and businesses with relief and recovery programs.

For Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19), the City of Springfield procured contracts for purchases, supplies, and services. Below is the breakdown of city issued contracts:

315 city issued contracts with 40 or 12.7% to minority and women owned businesses.

Total expenditure of city issued contracts is over $92 million with over $12 million or 13.1% expenditure to minority and women owned businesses.

The City is also planning for post-pandemic economic development and recovery, and capitol improvements. The Brightwood-Lincoln Elementary School project is an example of the City’s continued efforts to meet the Responsible Employer Ordinance (REO). As of January 2021, the project is close to or exceeding all of the goals, with much of the labor coming from union building trades.

Residents- Goal: 35% Actual: 29.7%

Women- Goal: 6.9% Actual: 7.2%

Minority- Goal: 20% Actual: 29.1%

Veteran- Goal: 5% Actual: 5.5%

The city created the “Prime the Pump” program in March 2020 to help support city businesses in the first days of the pandemic crisis. Since it’s inception the city has awarded $1.5 million in grants during four rounds of funding with 112 of 169 or 72% awarded to minority, women, and veteran owned business in the three rounds for for-profit businesses.

Businesses can get more information on the “Prime the Pump” initiative at the City’s Planning and Economic Development website.