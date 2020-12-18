Springfield Public Schools continues full remote learning into Spring

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Public Schools Committee voted Thursday to continue fully-remote learning into the spring.

The committee determined Thursday night in a virtual meeting that the entire third marking period would remain remote, keeping students home through April 8. The school district will reevaluate before the beginning of the fourth and final period of the school year.

According to this week’s risk assessment report by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Springfield has added 1,941 COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks. Their positive test rate is 10.57 percent putting them firmly in the state’s high-risk category.

According to Springfield Public Schools, ventilation systems are being updated in all schools and remains a primary factor in the decision to continue remote learning through April 8. The return to in-person learning will be based on the status of COVID-19 cases in the community and the completion of improvements to the ventilation system.

An option is being considered for an earlier return to in-person learning for some students and staff include:

  • Groups of special education students
  • Students with limited or interrupted formal education
  • Students of the English language,
  • Vocational education students

The committee is working on a better communication plan for families and staff to transition the return of in-person learning.

