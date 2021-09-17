Springfield Public Schools partner with Big Y to help vaccinate students, families and faculty

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Public Schools and Big Y are hosting school-based vaccination clinics for middle and high school students, their families, and school staff.

The first clinic is taking place at Central High School, located at 1840 Roosevelt Avenue, on Wednesday, September 22 for the duration of the school day.

Superintendent of Schools Daniel Warwick states, “This is an incredible commitment on the part of Big Y stepping up in such a major way to make their pharmacists and resources available to our students, staff and families, helping us to ensure the safest possible environment for schools and our community. We cannot overstate how grateful we are to Big Y and their significant support of our efforts to keep students and staff safe.”

“I want to thank Big Y President and CEO Charles D’Amour and his team for once again stepping up and partnering with our Springfield Public Schools and holding these vaccine clinics for our students, staff and families,” said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno. “Superintendent Daniel Warwick, SPS Director of Nursing Jeanne Clancy, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are all grateful to our local Big Y for their continued efforts working with the City of Springfield to defeat this COVID-19 pandemic and making sure everyone has access to this life saving vaccine.”

Big Y has previously partnered with the City of Springfield to offer COVID vaccine clinics throughout the city.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Springfield Public Schools to offer convenient access to on site vaccinations for students and faculty,” said Big Y President and CEO Charles D’Amour. “Big Y continues to look for ways to serve our communities and this partnership offers students, faculty and staff access to desperately needed vaccines in a convenient location.”

Springfield Public Schools says every middle and high school will eventually offer on-site vaccinations in the coming weeks.