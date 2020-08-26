Springfield reports no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris announced that there was no new COVID-19

cases reported in the City of Springfield on Tuesday.

“This is such great news to hear. I want to thank Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and her team, our entire city team, the medical professionals out there and especially our residents and business community for taking this COVID-19 pandemic seriously. For the past few days, even weeks now, our daily numbers have been steadily declining. This milestone of ‘zero’ new cases on Tuesday is a testament that our approach in dealing with this ongoing pandemic is working. The City is taking these public health and safety measures out of an abundance of caution and based on the health, medical and scientific data. However, even with this good news, we cannot relent. We must remain vigilant if we are to defeat this virus. We must be able to secure and continue additional testing until there is a vaccine in order to build up our consumer and citizen confidence.” -Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Mayor Sarno said in a news conference Monday that this past weekend was the first weekend since the pandemic began where COVID-19 cases were in single digits. There were four cases on Friday one on Saturday and three on Sunday bringing the total of cases in Springfield to 2,973. He also said there are now a total of 131 COVID-19 related deaths in the city.

As of August 19, Springfield had a total of 3,175 positive cases of COVID-19 and is at moderate risk on the COVID-19 map.

As of Tuesday, the Department of Public Health reported there are now a total of 116,770 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.