Springfield Rescue Mission adopts new COVID-19 safety guidelines.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts homeless shelters are dealing with more people needing to move inside to avoid the cold weather, while also preventing COVID-19 spread.

22News spoke with Kevin Ramsdell, executive director of the Springfield Rescue Mission. He told us their emergency shelter on Taylor street is coping with the increase of COVID-19 cases while going into the colder months.

The shelter is in the process of putting together an emergency response team for extremely cold days, aiming to remain open on Sundays with volunteers.

The shelter is also working with the City of Springfield to follow COVID-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of those taking shelter and those working in the facility.

“So we do have protocols put into place for pre-screening individuals. We do temperature checks, and they have a form they need to fill out,” said Ramsdell. “We want to make sure that no one is left out in the cold on the street–that is our prayer and our focus is to make sure that everybody has a safe place to go and a safe bed to be tucked into.”





