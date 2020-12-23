Springfield Rescue Mission meal and toy pickup canceled due to COVID-19 precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Christmas meal and toy pick-up event planned by the Springfield Rescue Mission has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

The Rescue Mission announced they have suspended all normal operations until January 4, and that includes the toy and to-go meal pickup event that had been scheduled for Wednesday.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this uncertain time of COVID-19 and we pray for the health and safety of those in our local area and for those throughout the world,” reads a statement from the Rescue Mission.

No clothing or food donations are being accepted by the Springfield Rescue Mission until January 4.

