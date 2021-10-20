Springfield resident, 7-year-old son organizing vaccination clinic at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local family has set out on a mission to vaccinate the city of Springfield, organizing an upcoming Springfield Vaccination Day.

It will be held at Springfield Technical Community College on Saturday October 30th. Anyone eligible can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine, whether it’s the first, second, or booster dose. Vaccinations will be given between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The event is being put on by ExtremeScienceKid.com, an organization founded by a Springfield resident and her 7-year-old son Carmelo. Their mission is to raise awareness of the science behind the COVID-19 vaccine.

Renee Stewart Bates, founder of ExtremeScienceKid.com told 22News, “I know his goal is to make sure all his friends know they can get vaccinated and be okay, but as far as the adults are concerned being able to start at the head of the family and working it’s way down so that we can preserve life is a big deal for both of us.”

Springfield Vaccination Day will also feature music, candy, and dress up for children, a basketball clinic from 9 a.m. to noon. and a basketball tournament from 1 to 9 p.m.