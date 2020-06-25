Breaking News
Justices rule for Trump administration in deportation case

Springfield residents are advised to self-quarantine if guests are from other states with COVID-19 surge

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s summer, and lots of people are planning to spend time with family and friends but, COVID-19 is still spreading in some parts of the country, worse than others.

Springfield’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Helen Caulton-Harris, told 22News, anyone who has visitors from out of state should check to see what the virus is like in that person’s home state.

If their state is seeing a surge or increase in cases, she is advising Springfield residents to self-quarantine for 14 days once those visitors head home.

“It’s very important that you take extra precautions as a family and as a community. Community spread is still happening even though our numbers are going in the right direction.”

Health Commissioner Caulton-Harris

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in the state. The city of Springfield has 2,754 cases of COVID-19. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

List: States where COVID-19 cases are increasing

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the west and southeast, in states like Florida, Arizona, California and Texas.

Get tested for COVID-19 at CVS Health, new locations added

CVS Health has announced five new COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 33 sites in the state including six in western Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today