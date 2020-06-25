Springfield residents are advised to self-quarantine if guests are from other states with COVID-19 surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s summer, and lots of people are planning to spend time with family and friends but, COVID-19 is still spreading in some parts of the country, worse than others.

Springfield’s Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Helen Caulton-Harris, told 22News, anyone who has visitors from out of state should check to see what the virus is like in that person’s home state.

If their state is seeing a surge or increase in cases, she is advising Springfield residents to self-quarantine for 14 days once those visitors head home.

“It’s very important that you take extra precautions as a family and as a community. Community spread is still happening even though our numbers are going in the right direction.” Health Commissioner Caulton-Harris

Every Wednesday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health releases new numbers of coronavirus cases in every city in the state. The city of Springfield has 2,754 cases of COVID-19. Here is the full list of cases in every city/town in Massachusetts as of June 24th

COVID-19 cases are increasing in the west and southeast, in states like Florida, Arizona, California and Texas.

CVS Health has announced five new COVID-19 testing sites in Massachusetts, bringing the total to 33 sites in the state including six in western Massachusetts.