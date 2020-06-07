Springfield residents express support for local businesses reopening amid phase 2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The restaurants closed since mid-march have been accessible only for take out. But starting Monday, we’ll be able to have a meal served outside.

A cautious move that appeals to people looking forward to the day when all restrictions can finally be lifted. Phase two appeals to some folks, such as Springfield Ernie Harrison.

Harrison told 22News, “Staying in the house having no place to go with phase 2 getting into place, it’s very awesome because you can outdoors, enjoy yourself with your family.

Mayor Sarno and Governor Baker have moved slowly and cautiously to make certain the re-opening of Massachusetts wouldn’t have a detrimental impact on the coronavirus levels.

Amid the general acceptance of phase two provisions in Springfield is the concern that the city isn’t moving too fast in the face of the pandemic.

Springfield resident Chris Kosowski told 22News that as long as local businesses are opened safely that they should thrive.

“As long as everything’s done safely. At this point, businesses are either going to thrive and pick back up to somewhere where it was,” said Kosowski.

But as Springfield’s dining out public prepares to sit down and be served outside a favorite restaurant, they’re hoping before too long, they’ll have permission to go inside, the way it used to be