Springfield restaurant struggling to find employees as business picks up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we inch closer to summer, things seem to be looking up for Massachusetts.

More vaccinated residents means that the state can move forward with the reopening process. For many industries including hospitality, the warmer months are big for business. However, some are having a hard time getting the workers they need for this bustling season.

“We need servers, we need bussers, we need bartenders. Anyone to fill the gap, and have them at least apply and go through the process. It’s been challenging,” Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s said.

Kashouh’s restaurant is located in downtown Springfield, and he said this is when his restaurant would start catering for weddings and big events, but now they need to be properly staffed to meet the demand of customers.

To compensate for the lack of workers, Kashouh said they’ve had to get creative. This means using technology that allows customers to order from their tables right to the kitchen.

“I know it’s going to be tougher when we go hit the heavy, busy season. This is a huge problem, not only for me here in downtown but for other restaurants. It’s going to become an issue this summer,” Kashouh told 22News.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics latest job report indicates that job growth for leisure and hospitality was widespread in March, but employment in these industries was the hardest hit during the pandemic. It’s still down by 3.1 million since February of last year.