Springfield restaurants open during COVID-19 pandemic can apply for grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno along with Chief Development Officer Tim Sheehan announced the release of a grant that will financially assist restaurants in Springfield operating take-out services.

According to a news release sent to 22News, “Prime the Pump” is a grant program up to $15,000 per award aimed to preserve jobs and help restaurant businesses through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Restaurants are the lifeblood of many of our neighborhood commercial districts. It’s critical that we do what we can to help support them in this difficult time, and hope the public will make a special effort to support our neighborhood businesses.”

Mayor Sarno

The email-only applications are only opened this week and are due back on Friday, March 27, 2020, by 5 p.m. with a goal of distributing out funds to businesses as quickly as possible. Applicants must keep in mind funding is limited and applications will be competitively scored.

Interested restaurants looking to apply click here. For questions, email Anthony Moore in the Economic Development Office at amoore@springfieldcityhall.com or visit the City of Springfield’s COVID-19 Business Resource site.

