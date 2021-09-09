Springfield schools have rigorous COVID-19 protocols to prevent transmission

Teachers prepare for the return to in person learning at Veritas Prep Charter School in Springfield on April 5.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another school year is underway, which means COVID-19 is once again a concern, especially with kids under 12 unable to be vaccinated.

This year, the delta variant poses a new threat.

“We haven’t see a huge outbreak at any school,” said Azell Cavaan, Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools. “That’s not to say schools haven’t had pockets of cases.”

Cavaan said they can’t specify which schools have COVID-19 cases because they are still working out reporting protocols with DESE. However, they want to assure parents their rigorous testing and contact tracing programs are strong.

“We know where students sit on the bus, we know where students sit at lunch, we know where students sit in the classroom,” said Cavaan. “Movement is limited as much as possible.” She also said robocalls go out regularly to students’ families, informing them of any COVID-19 cases.

“We don’t want families to get concerned after the robocall, because it doesn’t mean your child was as close contact,” said Cavaan.

Springfield school district is pushing all parents to get the vaccine. It’s their number one strategy to minimize transmission, and protect young students. Remote learning isn’t an option, so if a student tests positive, they will need to isolate at home and stay in contact with the teacher to stay updated on lesson plans.