SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re hearing from students and school staff about the governor’s decision to end the state ordered mask mandate in schools.

Governor Baker announced earlier this week Massachusetts will lift school face covering requirements at the end of the month. But individual districts can still issue a mandate, and students and staff can still choose to mask up if their school isn’t mandating masks.

“I’m going to wear my mask still because basically you don’t know if it’s not over yet, or like some people still have COVID.” said seventh grader Calixta from West Springfield.

“I think there’s parents who want the kids to wear the masks, and I think there are parents that have had enough. It’s been two years everyone is ready to take it off but we have to be cautious.” said Liz, a family friend.

“If they are not force to wear it in the school then I don’t think we should force them as the bus drivers to wear it on the bus we were risk that the bus is a continuation of school.” said Veronica Rondeau, West Springfield school bus driver.

Springfield Public Schools is keeping its mask mandate in place through March, citing low vaccination rates and high case counts in young people under the age of 20.