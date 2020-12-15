Springfield Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site extended until March

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall in Springfield will now continue until March 31st according to American Medical Response.

COVID-19 testing at the Eastfield Mall is open daily and no appointments are necessary, however, AMR encourages registering in advance to facilitate testing.

Testing is available on a drive-through basis only at 1655 Boston Road in Springfield between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News from AMR, upwards of 1,000 people are being tested everyday at the AMR site.

Stop the Spread is a statewide strategic testing program in communities across Massachusetts that continues to see a higher number of residents testing positive for COVID-19.

“All Americans should be able to get a COVID-19 test on demand. We will continue to work together with all local, state, and federal parties involved to defeat this virus and make sure that adequate testing becomes available,” Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said.

The testing site will be closed on December 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, and January 1st.

For more information visit: https://www.mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread.

