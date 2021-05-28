Springfield “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing sites closed Memorial Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Stop the Spread” COVID-19 testing sites at the Eastfield Mall and Cottage Street will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

The COVID-19 testing sites will resume on Tuesday. No appointments are necessary but you are encouraged to register in advance.

The Eastfield Mall testing is a drive-through site located at 1655 Boston Road open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 1,000 people are being tested daily at the Eastfield Mall AMR site.

The AMR testing site located at 595 Cottage Street is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

