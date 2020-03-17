Springfield Symphony Orchestra suspending remainder of season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is the latest local institution to announce they are suspending their season due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The SSO made the announcement Monday evening that they are canceling all remaining performances through through May 9, when their 2019-2020 season was to end. This includes all SSO performances, chamber concerts, youth orchestra performances, and education programs.

“We apologize that circumstances beyond our control have forced us to take these drastic measures. I am sure this is disappointing to you, our loyal patrons, as it is to us,” reads an SSO email to supporters.

The SSO is making plans to try to “keep the music alive” while the season is suspended, including vignettes from their musicians on their website and Facebook page.

Meanwhile, their Main Street office will be closed to the public, with employees working remotely through March 27. The Box Office can still be reached at 413-733-2291.