Springfield Technical Park opens COVID testing site

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A second state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site opened Monday in Springfield and will stick to their schedule, despite the weather.

According to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, the site is located at Springfield’s Technology Park at 1 Federal Street. The site is open Monday to Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The indoor walk-through test site is available to all Massachusetts residents, even if you have no COVID symptoms. Residents are encouraged to get tested to help stop the spread. Pre-registration is required and a time slot for your appointment.

The site will also reportedly have some capacity to administer COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

“This regional site is open to everyone, but more importantly, this site is located in the heart of the Black and Latino community which combined make up about two-thirds of the city’s population. The general public will not only be able to get tested but can get their vaccines and booster shots at the site as well,” says Williams. “I want to thank Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders for their immediate response in following through on this.”

“The goal of the Black Springfield Covid-19 Coalition is to reduce COVID-19 infections, morbidity, and mortality among Asian, Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other people of color in our hardest hit cities and towns, as well as to support education and awareness of vaccination efforts in Massachusetts,” states Black Springfield Covid-19 Coalition Chairman Reverend J.P. Morgan. “We celebrate a victory today because this second site provides convenient access for the people of color that reside here in Springfield.”