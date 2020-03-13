Springfield Thunderbirds provide update for ticket holders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday, the AHL suspended games for the season due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The Springfield Thunderbirds are hopeful that they will be able to resume play later this season.

In a statement to 22News, Springfield Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa said they are deeply concerned for the well being of their fans and public safety is their top priority. They are asking ticket holders to hold on to their game tickets as they work with the American Hockey League regarding a timeline for when they may be able to resume play.

If you have questions you are asked to contact the Thunderbirds main ticket office at (413)-739-4625.