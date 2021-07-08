Springfield to host youth basketball tournament to encourage vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The City of Springfield will encourage vaccines for young people this weekend with a basketball tournament.

The Vax Force announced they will host an outdoor tournament, the Shot for Shot Vaccination Basketball Tournament, in partnership with the Travis Best Foundation at Forest Park on Saturday.

I commend Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, our Vax Force, Coach Darryl Denson, and native son The Travis Best Foundation for their continued creative efforts to reach our young adults and youth population through this Shot for Shot Hoop Events. As I’ve stated before and as the Doobie Brothers would sing – ‘we’re taking it to the streets.’ This continues our efforts to target our 18-35 year old population, which has been lagging on getting the vaccine shot. We have also ramped up in vaccinating our students working with Superintendent Dan Warwick and Nursing Director Jeanne Clancy. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The tournament will run in two parts. Part one is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, the Department of Health and Human Services will operate a vaccination tent near the courts.

Teams who advance out of the first round will compete again in three weeks when it’s time to administer second doses.