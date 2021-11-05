Springfield to offer COVID-19 booster clinic for eligible residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield’s Department of Health and Human
Services will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for eligible residents beginning November 9.

A booster clinic will be held Tuesdays from 9am-12pm and Thursdays from 4-7pm for the month of November at St. Johns Congregational Church, 45 Hancock Street in Springfield. There will not be clinics Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021 and Thursday November 25, 2021 due to Thanksgiving.

Eligible residents must register for an appointment to receive their Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
booster shot, and/or their 1st or 2nd COVID-19 vaccine shot, and/or their Flu (Influenza) vaccine
shot at this link.

Residents can also schedule a flu (influenza) shot and their first and/or second COVID-19 vaccine shot during these dates.

