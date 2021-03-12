Springfield to open four vaccine clinics across the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is getting the vaccine into its neighborhoods.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, and state leaders came together to announce the opening of four vaccination clinics across the city.

“Vax centers, although are important, are not the solutions,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez. “Seniors have challenges with health, transportation, technology and we need to be local.”

The four clinics will include the Raymond Jordan Senior Center, the St. John’s Congregational Church, the South End Community Center, and the Gerena Middle School.

The Gerena School will be the third vaccination clinic to open in Springfield. That’ll be Friday, March 26th and the reason why Springfield can do this is that they are still considered a high-risk community by the state.

Caulton-Harris said that Springfield’s vaccination rate is lower than many other surrounding communities. She left the senior center with a promise for its residents.

“This city will emerge stronger from this virus than ever before,” said Caulton-Harris.

Starting Monday, the city will have a link ready for residents to make appointments. Registrations will be done through PrepMod, the same company that runs the state’s website.

Springfield will have 800 doses for the clinics. They will be open from 9:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M.