Springfield to open one day COVID-19 test site at John F. Kennedy Middle School

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents can receive a COVID-19 test at John F. Kennedy Middle School on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, a testing site conducted by AMR will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17. John F. Kennedy Middle School is located at 1385 Berkshire Ave in Springfield.
Testing does not require a pre-registration and walk-ups are accepted. To cut down on the wait times, residents are encouraged to make an appointment.
Springfield Kennedy and Rebecca Johnson COVID-19 Test Registration
The results are expected in under 72 hours. According to the registration page, negative results will get e-mailed and positive results will receive a phone call.
The COVID-19 test is also available at Rebecca M. Johnson School on Tuesday, February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Mayor Sarno states, “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I have consistently pushed for more
accessibility for testing and now for vaccine distribution for our Springfield residents. We are
happy to continue to partner with AMR; they have been a great corporate citizen, to assist our
residents of our Indian Orchard neighborhood. Helen and I will continue to explore other
neighborhood logistics where needed.”
HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris stated, “I am grateful to AMR for once again stepping up to
support the City of Springfield’s testing initiatives and bringing these much-needed testing sites into our neighborhoods. These decentralized testing sites are meant to provide additional testing
capacity to our neighborhoods. The City of Springfield will continue to assess testing barriers and
will increase testing sites as resources become available.”
Patrick Leonardo, Manager of Communications and Operations for AMR added, “We are
privileged to be partnering with the City’s Health and Human Services Department to provide this
much-needed testing for our residents in Indian Orchard. AMR thanks Mayor Sarno and Health
and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris for their continued leadership and
efforts during this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.”