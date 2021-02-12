Springfield to open one day COVID-19 test site at John F. Kennedy Middle School

A health care worker use a nasal swab to test Eric Rodriguez for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site at the Koinonia Worship Center and Village in Pembroke Park, Florida in July. The tests where being donated by the emergency management firm CDR Maguire and GENETWORx Lab as the state of Florida battles against a spike in coronavirus cases. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents can receive a COVID-19 test at John F. Kennedy Middle School on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, a testing site conducted by AMR will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17. John F. Kennedy Middle School is located at 1385 Berkshire Ave in Springfield.

Testing does not require a pre-registration and walk-ups are accepted. To cut down on the wait times, residents are encouraged to make an appointment.

The results are expected in under 72 hours. According to the registration page, negative results will get e-mailed and positive results will receive a phone call.

The COVID-19 test is also available at Rebecca M. Johnson School on Tuesday, February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I have consistently pushed for more

accessibility for testing and now for vaccine distribution for our Springfield residents. We are

happy to continue to partner with AMR; they have been a great corporate citizen, to assist our

residents of our Indian Orchard neighborhood. Helen and I will continue to explore other

neighborhood logistics where needed.”

HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris stated, “I am grateful to AMR for once again stepping up to

support the City of Springfield’s testing initiatives and bringing these much-needed testing sites into our neighborhoods. These decentralized testing sites are meant to provide additional testing

capacity to our neighborhoods. The City of Springfield will continue to assess testing barriers and

will increase testing sites as resources become available.”

Patrick Leonardo, Manager of Communications and Operations for AMR added, “We are

privileged to be partnering with the City’s Health and Human Services Department to provide this

much-needed testing for our residents in Indian Orchard. AMR thanks Mayor Sarno and Health

and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris for their continued leadership and

efforts during this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.”