Springfield Vaccination Day held Saturday at STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several events will be held at Springfield Technical Community College Saturday for Springfield Vaccination Day.

Anyone eligible can get a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at STCC Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Several other family friendly events will be held on Halloween Eve, organized by ExtremeScienceKid.com. Saturday’s schedule is the following:

12:15 p.m.: Remarks by STCC president Dr. John B. Cook, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and a representative of the Springfield Department of Health and Human Services.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Vaccinations

9 a.m. – noon: Kids basketball clinic

1 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Local high school basketball tournament

ExtremeScienceKid.com was created by Renee Stewart Bates and her 7-year-old son Carmello. They created Springfield Vaccination day to bring the community together and help stop the pandemic.

STCC will be requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for all students in the spring semester. Students have until January 10 to submit their vaccination status.