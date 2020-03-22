Springfield’s Italian community shares sympathy for relatives quarantined in Italy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of most affected countries by COVID-19 saw the most significant rise in deaths since the virus emerged about a month ago.

On Saturday, Italy reported an increase of 793 deaths, the biggest rise in a 24 hour span since virus deaths were first reported, bringing the country’s total to 4,825.

Italy has more deaths from COVID-19 than any other country in the world, so many that the army was called in to help move coffins.

The City of Springfield has a significant Italian population, especially in the South End.

22News spoke with some local business owners to see how their families back in Italy have been dealing with this crisis.

Anna Daniele, is the owner of La Fiorentina Pastry Shop in Springfield. Ana told 22News, she and her family in Springfield spoke with some of their relatives back in Italy Sunday morning.

She said the crisis in Italy is getting worse as the days go on. “I’m very sad, everyday there is more and more. Yesterday almost 800, the day before 700, 575, 427, 350 it’s crazy. I was just talking to my cousin and they are staying inside.”

Daniele added that residents in Italy need a special certificate from city hall in order to go shopping. She said the outbreak has also impacted the town where she’s from and that the virus isn’t just affecting the elderly.

“In my hometown there is one case so far and I hope it stays like that, it’s a young man about 38-40-years-old, he’s doing okay but we hope and pray for the best.”